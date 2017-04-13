Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner File For Divorce — Who Will Get Custody Of Their 3 Kids?

REX/Shutterstock

It’s official: after two years of separation, Jennifer Garner has sadly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on April 13. Find out who will get custody of their three young children, here.

Our hearts are broken! Tons of evidence pointed to Ben Affleck, 44, and Jennifer Garner, 44, reconciling, but unfortunately that’s not going to happen. On April 13, TMZ learned that Jen has filed for divorce, and Ben responded sealing the deal.

The couple share three children together: Violet Affleck, 11, Seraphina Affleck, 8, and Samuel Affleck, 5. The split seems super amicable, because the former couple agreed on all of the points of their simultaneous filings, including sharing both legal and physical custody of the kids.

The couple filed without a lawyer, and they’re leaving spousal support up to a judge. It turns out that they never filed a prenuptial agreement, so technically everything they have should be split in half, but they could decide to do something different. Ben did make a lot more money than Jen while they were married, after all. TMZ reports that it’s likely the duo will use a mediator and never take the divorce to court, which sounds about as friendly as a divorce can get!

The shocking news comes two years after Ben allegedly cheated on Jen with their nanny Christine Ouzounian in 2015. The allegations were a completely unexpected bombshell, but the couple seemed to reconcile, since Jen supported Ben through rehab and they had recently been spotted hanging out with their kids together. The pair had been married for over a decade before their 2015 separation, but unfortunately it seems like their marriage just couldn’t be saved.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jen and Ben finally filing for divorce? Do you think it’s about time they put it to pasture or are you heartbroken? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.