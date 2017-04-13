Jennifer Aniston Goes Braless In Printed Maxi Dress: Ditches Her Signature LBD

Jennifer Aniston headed out on a date night with Justin Theroux, when she ditched her signature LBD for a printed maxi dress & she went totally braless! We love the way Jen looks in this sexy silk frock, do you guys?

Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Justin Theroux, 45, had a cute little date night in Paris on April 12th and Jen completely switched up her look! While Jen is known for her signature LBD or all-black ensemble, she totally ditched the look for a sexy printed maxi dress and even went completely braless underneath. What do you guys think of her look, do you love it as much as we do?

We are so excited that Jen switched up her look and we can’t stop staring at her in this dress. She opted to wear a gorgeous silk patterned maxi dress with a halter neckline and open back. The entire silk flowy dress was covered in a pink floral pattern with a thin belt cinching in her tiny waist. Not only did the maxi have an open back, the sides of the bodice were plunging, showing off major sideboob.

Jen’s go-to look is a black dress and it’s usually a skin-tight outfit. On the rare occasions that she’s not wearing black, we’ll see her in another monochromatic color like white or tan, so this outfit is totally shocking and refreshing. Jen paired the girly pink handkerchief dress with an updo, a pair of thin and simple hoop earrings, a black leather clutch, and a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals.

What do you guys think of Jen switching up her style? Do you love this floral maxi dress as much as we do?