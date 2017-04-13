Courtesy of E!

A mother’s joy! After seeing her unborn baby for the 1st time during a doctor’s visit, Heidi Montag couldn’t help getting super emotional looking at her ultrasound. Luckily, the star’s hubby, Spencer Pratt, captured the precious moment on camera — and seriously, your heart will MELT when you watch this footage!

Aw! It doesn’t get much sweeter than this! Overwhelmed with happiness, Heidi Montag, 30, shed tears of joy as she had her first ultrasound and got to see her unborn baby up close and personal for the first time ever! In a video obtained by E! News on Apr. 13, the former MTV reality star was clearly enjoying every minute of motherhood ALREADY, as her husband, Spencer Pratt, 33, was reportedly behind the camera filming the beauty unfold.

“Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh, it’s so big,” Heidi gushed to the technician before jokingly asking if they can tell the baby’s sex yet. After zooming in on the ultrasound for a closer look, Heidi finally lost control of her emotions in the sweetest way. “I can’t believe that’s ours!” she tearfully said. “Oh my gosh. That’s so exciting!”

The former Hills star is reportedly 12 weeks along and due on October 19, according to US Weekly. “I have never been more excited,” she told the mag. “The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.” Spencer too acknowledged that Heidi has always wanted children, so this truly is a dream come true for the both of them!

“It’s just the click-click-click of the roller coaster going up. That’s how I feel right now,” the father-to-be said. Heidi actually wanted a baby three years ago, but they ended up postponing their family after Spencer had hesitations and various work obligations came up. “I’m actually really thankful we waited,” Heidi said looking back. “I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us.” And now the time is finally right! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Heidi and Spencer to become parents? How sweet is this video?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.