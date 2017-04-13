Harry Style Reveals Album Tracklist & There’s Totally A Song About Taylor Swift

FameFLyNet

The tracklist for Harry Styles’ debut album is here, and from the song titles alone, we’re already convinced at least one track, ‘Ever Since New York,’ is about Taylor Swift. Find out why right here!

Harry Styles‘ self-titled debut album will feature ten songs, but the one that has fans buzzing the most from the newly-released tracklist is called “Ever Since New York,” because there’s major speculation it could be about his relationship with Taylor Swift. The most obvious reason? New York City is the place the pair finally went public with their romance in December 2012 — after weeks of rumors, photographers caught them strolling through Central Park together, and the rest is history.

The lovebirds were caught in the Big Apple several times after that, and although their relationship was short-lived, ‘Haylor’ is still majorly shipped by fans, even four and a half years later. One Direction’s song, “Perfect,” is also speculated to be about Taylor and Harry, and the music video for the track was filmed in a New York City hotel, so it all kind of just makes sense!

Plus, there’s the fact that Taylor has a song on her most recent album, 1989, called “Welcome To New York.” That one isn’t about the 23-year-old, like her others, “Style” and “Out of the Woods,” but there’s no denying the similarities in the titles “Welcome to New York” and “Ever Since New York.” Look, I’m not the only one who thinks so — fans are freaking out over the possibility of a Haylor song:

Harry’s album is set to drop on May 12, and if the success of his first single, “Sign of the Times,” is any indication, it’s totally going to blow up! Meanwhile, he’ll be making his solo debut on Saturday Night Live April 15, and is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show April 21, so it’s going to be a busy few weeks for the young star!

HollywoodLifers, do you think “Ever Since New York” will be about Taylor?

