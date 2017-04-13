Harry Styles Is Shirtless & Soaking Wet On Sexy Debut Album Cover — See Pic

Courtesy of Columbia Records

Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving! The sexy heartthrob strips down and gets soaking wet on the cover of his self-titled album. Prepare to freak out, his first solo album is being released May 12! Get the full list of tracks here!

Harry Styles, 23, knows what the people want to see! The One Direction heartthrob strips shirtless for the cover of his first solo album titled Harry Styles. Harry appears to be sitting in a bathtub or something similar, and he’s quite possibly naked. His back is turned away from us, and his hands are covering his face. Show us that beautiful face, Harry!

Harry also revealed the tracklist for his debut album:

1. “Meet Me in the Hallway”

2. “Sign of the Times”

3. “Carolina”

4. “Two Ghosts”

5. “Sweet Creature”

6. “Only Angel”

7. “Kiwi”

8. “Ever Since New York”

9. “Woman”

10. “From the Dining Table”

We are so ready for this album. Harry released “Sign of the Times” on April 7, and the internet exploded. An album featuring only Harry’s voice is going to sound like heaven. Harry will be performing “Sign of the Times” and another song from his album on April 15 on Saturday Night Live. The show will broadcast live from coast-to-coast for the first time.

The physical album release will include a gate-fold vinyl LP and digipak CD as well as a special limited edition CD format that includes a 32-page hardcover book featuring exclusive photos taken during the recording process. OMG! More photos of Harry? Yes, please! The album will be available for pre-order on April 14. A special white vinyl LP will be available exclusively through hstyles.co.uk as well as limited edition album and artwork lithograph bundles. Who else is counting down the days until May 12?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry’s album cover? Which track are you looking forward to the most? Let us know!

