‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Riggs Helps Meredith Conquer Her Airplane Fears

Meredith is still undecided on where she and Riggs stand in the April 13 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ until a steamy airplane bathroom encounter helps her make up her mind. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly a smooth flight…

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) finds herself one seat away from Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) on a plane, and he tries to sit with her, but she refuses. So he corners her in the bathroom and tells her he wants them to be together, but she’s adamantly against it…until they exchange some serious eye sex and she starts making out with him. Ha.

Meredith warms up, and she and Riggs discover they’ve both been in airplane crashes previously. He admits his wasn’t a big deal — he was just flying a small plane as a teenager and it crashed into a shed after being airborne for a little while. “Yeah, mine is worse,” Meredith scoffs. You can say that again. Still, they’re sitting next to each other now!

Things turn sour when there’s some bad turbulence on the plane. Meredith starts having flashbacks, but manages to focus because there are a few other passengers who have been hurt. One of the flight attendants breaks her wrist (Riggs steps in to help her) and a man loses consciousness and might have internal bleeding in his brain (Meredith takes his case). When she finds out he has blood issues and the bleeding might not stop, Meredith demands that the plane be landed, but the captain is busy navigating the treacherous weather and refuses. She’s going to have to save the patient herself!

Later, Riggs squeezes Meredith’s plane crash story out of her. She also tells him how her sister Lexie died and they share a super touching moment. Again, Riggs asks her to be with him, and again she denies him. “I am married,” Meredith growls. So heartbreaking!

The patient with the brain bleed gets worse, and Meredith determines that they need to use a makeshift drill to relieve the pressure. She finds a syringe, and she and Riggs construct an operating table in the middle of the plane! The risks are exponentially high, and the turbulence starts to rattle her in more ways than one, but Riggs talks her through the surgery and it’s undeniably impressive.

Naturally, Meredith pulls off one of the trickiest surgeries of career and saves the man’s life. Finally, the plane is landed safely. Phew!

In the aftermath, Riggs makes another plea with Meredith to give them a shot. She doesn’t promise anything…but she does agree to share a hotel with him while they wait for a connecting flight. Progress?

