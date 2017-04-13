Free Coffee Day: Where & How To Score Free Drinks Today

Courtesy of Twitter

Wawa Day is today, April 13, and it’s good news for coffee lovers, because the beloved convenience store chain is giving out free cups all day long! Here’s how you can get that free java for today only.

It’s Wawa Free Coffee Day, the annual event where coffee aficionados can get their fix — for free. Today only, you can get any sized coffee at your local Wawa! Click here to find your closest location.

A free coffee is all well and good, but if you’re craving a more substantial meal, Wawa is also offering 2 Sizzli breakfast sandwiches for $3.33 from 5:00-11:00 AM. You can choose from the Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Croissant sandwich, Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Bagel, Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Biscuit and more! Yummm.

Of course, there will always be that one guy who’s still not happy:

Dear @Wawa Thanking loyal customers w/ free coffee on #WawaDay is a great idea. What about those who don't drink coffee? Asking for a friend — Stefano Sangiovese (@steveatmguy) April 12, 2017

Heheh.

Celebrate #WawaDay tomorrow, 4/13, with a FREE Any Size Wawa Coffee in stores 🎉🎈🎊 A post shared by Wawa (@wawa) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Wawa is celebrating its 53rd anniversary today, and some stores will be holding special events. If you’re in NJ near the Garfield store, you can see the Wawa Foundation present checks to grant recipients and meet Special Olympics athletes. You might even get to hang out with mascot Wally, the dancing goose!

Wawa Day = best day ever! TODAY, Enjoy a FREE Any Size Wawa Coffee in stores all day long! Share the fun with #WawaDay 🎉🎈🎊 A post shared by Wawa (@wawa) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

We’ll leave you with this must-read tale of a reporter who visited 50 Wawa stores in 24 hours for its 50th anniversary. He’s not the hero we deserve, but he’s the one we need.

