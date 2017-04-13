David Beckham, Justin Bieber & More Of Hollywood’s Sexiest Tatted Men

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! David Beckham got inked again and we’re beyond obsessed. In honor of the soccer star’s latest body art addition, we’ve rounded up the sexiest guys in Hollywood who have tattoos just too hot too handle!

David Beckham added another hot tattoo on his shin when he stopped by the Shamrock Social Cub in Hollywood. His newest tat joined the more than 40 designs he already has all over his body. The 41 year-old father of four has definitely got to be one of the most tatted celebrities! In honor of David’s latest addition, we’ve rounded up the most famous guys with the sexiest tattoos out there!

Nice little shin piece with the legend Mark Mahoney 🔥 @shamrocksocialclub A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

David has not been the only star to get inked recently. Drake allegedly got a tattoo of the iconic singer Sade’s face on the side of his torso in March. The 30 year-old rapper picked up his latest body art while he was on his Boy Meets World Tour. He met Sade while he was in London, which might have spurred his decision to get the ink. That tat would just be another addition to the already 20 he has!

The members of One Direction definitely have got more than their fair share of sexy tattoos. Liam Payne, 23, has tattoo sleeves on both of his arms! The ink even extended onto his hands where he has an eagle on one hand and a lion on the other. Harry Styles, 23, got his own hot design inspired by the animal kingdom. He’s a got a pretty large butterfly on his chest. Zayn Malik, 24, has a full sleeve on his right arm and his left arm has plenty of ink plus some smaller ink designs on his chest and shoulders.

Adam Levine has showed off his wide array of tattoos while performing with Maroon 5. The 38 year-old singer has got a full sleeve down his left arm, not to mention tattoos on his torso, shoulders, back, and right arm. Not to be outdone by Adam’s impressive back tattoo, Justin Theroux, 45, has an intense one himself. Jennifer Aniston’s, 48, hubby has got a couple of small tats on his legs and torso, but his back has been almost completely covered in one enormous design!

