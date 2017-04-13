CNN’s Jeffrey Lord Compares Trump To Martin Luther King & Rightfully Shut Down

REX/Shutterstock

Wait; he thought this was a good idea? CNN commentator Jeffery Lord decided to compare President Trump to Martin Luther King Jr. in a totally tone deaf segment! Luckily, commentator Symone D. Sanders put him in his place. You have to see this insane moment.

And the award for worst comparison goes to…Jeffery Lord! The former Reagan administration official turned political commentator stopped by CNN on April 13 for a segment discussing President Donald Trump‘s threats to stop insurance payments for Obamacare. While trying his very best to defend the president and his fight to repeal and replace Obamacare, he decided to up the stakes and compare him to Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as if that wasn’t the most absurd thing anyone has ever said or heard.

“President Trump is the Martin Luther King of healthcare,” Jeffery said. “When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the Civil Rights bill because he said it wasn’t popular, he didn’t have the votes for it, etc. Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm’s way to put the pressure on so that the bill would be introduced.”

Symone D. Sanders, the communications consultant for Priorities USA Action, looked instantly unamused as soon as the words came out of Jeffery’s mouth and rightfully stopped him. “Oh Jeffrey,” she said. “You do understand that Dr. King was marching for Civil Rights because people that looked like me were being beaten. Dogs were being sicked on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize winner — to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

Jeffery had the nerve to try to speak over/argue with Symone while she was giving him that history lesson. It probably didn’t end well when they got off camera, and he definitely deserves all flack he gets for this.

