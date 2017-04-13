Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj is BACK, and she’s brought Joe Jonas and DNCE along for the ride. The singers dropped a new track ‘Kissing Strangers’ today, April 14, and it’s a total banger. You can listen to it right here!

Too soon to call the song of the summer? It might just be “Kissing Strangers,” the result of a team effort from Nicki Minaj, 34, Joe Jonas, 27, and his pop outfit DNCE. Listen to the sick jam below:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

Kissing strangers ’til I find someone I love

Kissing strangers ’til I find someone I trust

Kissing strangers

Open heart, open mind, never know who’ll you find

Open heart, open mind, it’s kissing strangers

’til I find someone I love

Kissing strangers

Nicki and DNCE teased the collaboration on Instagram ahead of the release, giving fans a glimpse of the cowboy bar-themed music video. “Roughed him up a lil bit on the set of the video. He’ll live,” Nicki captioned a steamy pic (above) of her grabbing Joe by his lapels. Ooh!

Joe also shared an excerpt of the song on his Instagram, along with a funky animation of a pair of kissing lips and an invite to call 818-650-3623 to hear a snippet. Love it!

Finally, Nicki has certainly been busy lately, with features on Jason Derulo‘s “Swalla,” “Make Love” by Gucci Mane and David Guetta‘s “Light My Body Up.” Of course, we also can’t forget about her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne on “No Frauds,” her diss response to Remy Ma. Her verse on this song is total fire, and needless to say, she’s on a roll!

