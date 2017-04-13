Casey Anthony Gave Caylee ‘Illegal Street Drugs’ & She OD’d, Believes Her Dad

Courtesy of Investigation Discovery

This is devastating. On the final installment of the ‘Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery’ special, George Anthony revealed how he believes his granddaughter died. He called the drowning story ‘bull,’ claiming Casey likely drugged her.

George Anthony is finally coming forward with his side of the story. Casey Anthony‘s, 31, father revealed how he believes his young granddaughter Caylee Anthony tragically died on the final installment of the new special Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery. “I don’t believe that she drowned in this pool. I don’t believe it,” he shockingly said. “That’s a bunch of bulls*** to me. That’s too easy of a story to bring up cause if that would’ve happened, I think my daughter would have at least have had the common decency to come inside and call 911 and say something.”

George then implied that Casey had been drugging her daughter in the months before her death, leading to a possible overdose. “Caylee was always a very healthy child, a very healthy girl, but there were times that she would sleep for 10, 12, 13 hours at a time, makes no sense to me,” he said. “When I would see her from one day to the next, it was totally different. I could see a difference with blackness underneath the eyes and stuff like that. A two-and-a-half, three-year old child would not have that unless something is going on. I believe she gave her something.”

“From what I understand it was street drugs and also illegal drugs, some of it was the Xanax-type thing,” he answered, when asked what substances he thought Caylee was given. “I believe that Casey gave her something and Caylee didn’t wake up.” George even admitted that he has no relationship with his daughter anymore, nor does he wish to in the future. He boldly stated, “When all this stuff happened I lost my daughter and my granddaughter, I lost them both.”

Casey was acquitted in July 2011, when 12 Florida jurors found her not guilty for the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee. She waited a month to report her missing, lied to detectives and the little girl’s skeletal remains were found in a trash bag not far from Casey’s family home five months after she disappeared. Even though George would like to see Casey behind bars, her mother Cindy said she was happy with the verdict, and admitted that she and her daughter are still on speaking terms. The TV special will next premiere exclusively in the UK on April 29.

