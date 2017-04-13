Dr. David Dao’s Lawyer Blasts United Airlines Over Violent Mistreatment — Live Stream

Courtesy of Twitter

Dr. David Dao’s lawyer is finally addressing the public after his client was violently kicked off a United Airlines flight on April 9 — and a lawsuit is expected, too. Watch it all go down during Thomas Demetrio’s April 13 press conference right here.

It’s only a matter of time. Dr. David Dao sues United Airlines after they traumatized the physician by having him forcibly dragged off a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Louisville, KY on Apr. 9, and that’s exactly what’s expected to happen during his lawyer, Thomas Demetrio’s, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT press conference on April 13.

Video of the violent incident involving Dr. Dao went viral, showing security officers yanking his limp body down the aisle of the aircraft as the man yelled out in agony. So much force was used that the 69-year-old suffered a bloody split lip when being ripped from his seat, hitting his face on an armrest. The doctor ended up hospitalized and he said that “everything” hurt.

He hired high powered Chicago personal injury attorney, Demetrio, to represent him in the case. The lawyer filed a petition with the Cook County Circuit Court Apr. 12, requesting copies of all surveillance video of passengers boarding the plane, the cockpit voice recording, the passenger list, the employee and crew list, the incident reports, UA’s passenger removal protocol, and the personnel files of the police who violently removed Dr. Dao from the flight.

United’s CEO Oscar Munoz, 57, was completely tone deaf to the public outcry over the incident, which occurred because the airline needed four passengers to give up their seats to company employees and no one volunteered. He initially praised the staff for their handling of the incident, saying “I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right,” and called Dr. Dao “belligerent” and “disruptive” in an internal corporate e-mail. Video later surfaced of the doctor calmly talking to officers before things turned violent, telling them that “I won’t go. I’m a physician, have to work tomorrow. 8 o’clock,” showing that he wasn’t raising the fuss that Oscar claimed.

The exec later did a 180 after huge backlash with many people pledging to boycott flying on United. He vowed, “This will never happen again,” and called what happened to Dr. Dao “truly horrific.” In a public statement he said, “Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way.” Too little, too late!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dr. Dao’s case will go to trial? Or will United settle out of court?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.