Corinne Olympios Bashes Nick Viall & Vanessa’s Relationship: ‘They’re So Phony’

Is someone still bitter over her breakup with Nick Viall on ‘The Bachelor’? Corinne Olympios dished on her ex’s relationship with his fiancee, Vanessa Grimaldi, in a new interview, and she wasn’t shy about admitting she doesn’t think their love is genuine.

Nick Viall, 36, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, are going strong in the months since filming The Bachelor finale, but Corinne Olympios, 24, isn’t convinced that it’s the real deal. “They’re so phony with each other,” she said during an April 11 interview with Hits 1 on Sirius XM. “It sucks, because they’re both really, real people separately, but whenever they were together, looking at them…I mean, I lived with Vanessa and dated Nick, that’s not how either one of them really are. So I’m like, ‘What are you guys doing?'”

Regardless of what Corinne has to say, though, Nick and Vanessa went out of their way earlier this week to prove they’re still very much in love: He dedicated his April 10 dance on Dancing With The Stars to his gorgeous fiance, and concluded the number by lifting her in the air from her place in the crowd and planting a kiss on her lips. Awww!

Meanwhile, Corinne was painted as the villain on Nick’s season of the hit show, but she clearly made some friends — she even paid Rachel Lindsay a visit on the set of The Bachelorette recently! “I met some of the guys she’s dating,” Corinne dished. “[They’re] cute, yes. We’re off to a good start.”

Rachel is “nervous,” the 24-year-old admitted, “but she’s just so endearing and bubbly and inviting that I don’t think people will pay attention to it.” The Bachelorette premieres on Mon., May 22 at 9:00 p.m., and we can’t wait to see what happens!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Vanessa and Nick’s relationship is fake? Or is Corinne just being bitter?

