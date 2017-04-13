Christina El Moussa & Nate Thompson Split — Another ‘Flop’ Romance

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh, no! It seems that ‘Flip Or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa has struck out again in the romance department, this time with her latest flame, hockey star Nate Thompson.

Christina El Moussa is single once again. As her divorce from Tarek El Moussa is still pending, the reality star has officially split from her latest boyfriend, Nate Thompson, 32. Nate was Christina’s second post-marriage boyfriend, following her short-lived romance with contractor Gary Anderson who frequently appeared on Flip or Flop. Eek.

On Tuesday, April 11, a rep for Christina confirmed that she and Nate are “just friends” now. The pair were first linked just a month earlier in March, but it seems the romance faded as quickly as it began. However, a source explains that it was just a case of wrong place, wrong time.

“Nothing dramatic happened — it was super casual from the start, and they were never an official couple to begin with,” a source close to the former couple shared. “Bad timing on both their ends never really let it evolve into something serious. They remain friends and there are no bad feelings between them at all.”

The source even shared that their romance actually ended a few days after it was reported they were together. In fact, the source added that Nate is already back in the arms of his pilates instructor girlfriend, Sydney Kaplan, who he was dating before hooking up with Christina briefly. Don’t be surprised if you still see Christina sitting in the stands during any upcoming Anaheim Ducks games though. She’s a longtime fan, and one quickie romance with a player isn’t going to break that relationship up!

