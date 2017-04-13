Chris Brown Creeps On Jennifer Lopez After Drama With Ex Karrueche — See The Proof

Courtesy of Instagram

Is Chris Brown sliding into Jennifer Lopez’s DMs? When JLo posted a sexy selfie to Instagram on April 12, Chris made sure to leave his mark on her pic! Hopefully Alex Rodriguez wasn’t looking! See the photo, right here!

We see you Chris Brown, 27! The singer just “liked” Jennifer Lopez‘s latest Instagram selfie on April 12, and fans were wondering if he was getting flirty with her! Breezy double-tapped a snap of JLo in baggy, ripped jeans, a white Balmain sweater and Timberland boots. We have to admit, Jennifer looked amazing with her hair slicked back in a tight bun!

Although Chris has been known for his outspoken nature, we’re quite shocked that he double-tapped Jennifer’s pic. He’s got so much going on in his life, that we figured Chris would lay low for a bit. As you may know, his ex, Karrueche Tran, 28, filed for a restraining order against him on Feb. 17. Karrueche claimed that Chris had not only threatened her life, but had previously been physically abusive during their on/off relationship in 2011.

Then, when Karrueche was spotted getting flirty with Migos rapper, Quavo, 26, on April 8, it was reported that Chris was not happy. He and Quavo were pretty tight before the Migos rapper started paling around with Karrueche. However, their friendship is allegedly over. Bro code, man!

While he’s obviously entangled in some trouble with Karrueche, we’re hoping that Chris didn’t spark any drama with Jennifer’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, 41.

JLo and the retired pro baseball player caused a social media firestorm in the beginning of March 2017, when they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Between flirty gym dates and lavish getaways, the pair couldn’t stay away from each other.

While Jlo and Alex have yet to officially confirm an exclusive relationship, Alex gushed over the singer when he stopped by The View on March 31. “We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he said. How cute?!

JLo and her man are still going strong. The couple displayed some sexy PDA on a dinner date in LA on April 8. “It was very romantic and intimate,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com!

