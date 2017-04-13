Chris Brown Flirting With J.Lo To Get Revenge On Drake: Time To ‘Even The Score’

REX/Shutterstock

This may get ugly! Chris Brown is flirting with Jennifer Lopez to get back at Drake! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Chris Brown ‘dislikes’ Drake, especially after Drizzy dated Rihanna! But, that’s not even the half of it! Get the scathing scoop!

Did Chris Brown, 27, just declare a war with Drake, 30 over Jennifer Lopez, 47? Well, “Chris liked her Instagram pic [April 12] and doesn’t care who has a problem with it, especially Drake,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Uh-oh.

“Chris really dislikes Drake and hasn’t gotten over his [Drake’s] relationship with Rihanna [28],” the source revealed. “He really wants to even the score with Drizzy and make him feel pain and humiliation.” Wow. Chris dated Rihanna from 2008-2009. Then, she moved on with Drake in 2009, and they were on-and-off for years.

In case you didn’t know, Chris was hanging out on Jennifer’s Instagram on April 12, when he stopped and liked a sexy selfie she posted. After that, fans went wild because they thought Chris was trying to get flirty with J.Lo.

And, the ones who speculated that Chris had romantic intentions weren’t completely far from the truth. “J.Lo isn’t just some casualty in all of this,” our source explained. “Chris digs her. He thinks she has a flawless body, a perfect face and an amazing booty.” When it comes down to it, “Chris has known J.Lo for years and has always always admired and respect her. But now, he’s seeing her in a much different way.” OMG.

Well, that would be adorable, Chris, but, J.Lo’s taken! The sexy singer is dating retired baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, 41! The two caused a social media firestorm in the beginning of March 2017, when they were spotted on cute gym dates and lavish getaways. So, we’re wondering what Alex has to say about all of this!

And, for those of you who are wondering why Chris wants to get back at Drake, we’ll fill you in: Let’s backtrack to Dec. 2016, shall we? Drizzy and Jennifer first sparked romance rumors on Dec. 22 when he showed up at her Vegas show. After that, they treated us to some cozy photos, and they even spent New Year’s eve together. Their PDA hangouts lasted until the end of Feb., until Jennifer admitted to Trevor Noah, 33, in the beginning of March, that she was “not with Drake.” That was a sad day.

So, have you connected the dots? Chris dated Rihanna; Drake dated Rihanna; Drake “dated” J.Lo; Chris, well, he’s smitten with J.Lo [at the moment]. You’ve got to love the Hollywood love triangles, right?!

