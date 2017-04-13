Alex Rodriguez ‘Threatened’ By Chris Brown Flirting With Jennifer Lopez? — Not So Fast

REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown might be barking up the wrong tree. It seems the rapper has a little tiny crush on Jennifer Lopez, but does that mean new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez feels ‘threatened?’ HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE (and surprising) answer!

Come on, how is this even a question? “This must be comedy hour if anyone thinks Alex [Rodriguez] is threatened or intimidated by Chris [Brown] liking his girl’s picture,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously he heard about it and all he did was smile and give two thumbs up. Chris has excellent taste and A-Rod will agree, but there’s no way Breezy will get a free sample of anything Jennifer [Lopez]. Alex is too old, too mature, and too seasoned to get in any sort of drama with Chris.”

See, sometimes it’s better to take the highroad. Maybe someone (cough, cough, Chris, 27) should learn from the baseball player’s poise and grace. Imagine if someone hit on Chris’ woman — he would lose his mind! Oh wait, that actually happened, and it did not turn out good for anyone involved. Remember when Soulja Boy creeped into Karrueche Tran‘s Instagram and liked a bunch of her pictures? The “Zero” rapper got so pissed he actually threatened Soulja with gun violence. Thank goodness Alex, 41, is playing it totally cool!

“A-Rod doesn’t mind him liking JLo’s pictures,” the source continues. “BUT — best believe that’s all Breezy wants to do. As long as he keeps it cute and rated-PG, Alex will be chill.” So far Chris hasn’t done anything too crazy or flirtatious, he simply liked one of the Latina’s sexy selfies on April 13. And even IF he crossed the line and tried to make a move, JLo, 47, wouldn’t fall for it in a second. She’s smitten with her handsome Yankees star, and isn’t interested in playing games with other guys. Save the drama for someone else!

