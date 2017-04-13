Carmelo Anthony Reveals True Feelings On Possible Trade By Knicks: I Just ‘Want To Win’

Rex/Shutterstock

With the New York Knicks missing the NBA Playoffs – again – it’s quite possible that Carmelo Anthony’s time with the team is coming to an end. With rumors of a trade amid his feud with Phil Jackson, Melo said he’d rather put the drama behind him and focus on winning the title.

After finishing out another losing season with the New York Knicks on April 12, Carmelo Anthony, 32, was well aware that he might have played his last game with the team, according to ESPN. “They might [trade me.] They might,” he said, adding that he would “love” to stay in New York, but really just wants to be with an organization that’s 100% focused on winning the championship.

“If everybody’s committed to [winning], I’m committed too,” Melo said. “I want to win and hopefully everybody else has that same type of mindset.” Whether or not that means he stays in New York or joins another team, Carmelo could only just shrug. “To be honest with you, I don’t know. I’ll know more in the upcoming weeks or so. I’m pretty sure the organization has an idea, a thought of what they want to do, how they want to do it. But at this point, it’s all on me.”

Melo said he would “respect’ the team’s decision to trade him if it was meant to help rebuild the team. “It would have to be a decision I really sit down and think about and figure it out. I’m going to have to do a lot of figuring things out right now — sit down with my team, sit down with my family, really figure this out, kind of really put what’s important to me at this point in my career, which is winning,” he added.

It’s unknown whether or not Melo is a fan of classic punk, but this whole ordeal sounds like The Clash’s iconic song, “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?” Melo’s future has been a mystery to fans, especially since the team’s president Phil Jackson, 71, has made it clear that the doesn’t like the player. Phil has called Melo a ball hog, per the New York Daily News, and has taken shots at him on Twitter by tweeting about columns criticizing Melo’s performance. This hasn’t really helped their relationship.

“If somebody was talking bad about you indirectly at your job, what would you do?,” Carmello said. You would feel a certain way. You would want that person to come straightforward with you. And I feel the same way. I’m always open.” The Knicks player said it’s “hard to trust” Phil after the legendary coach. Well, Melo has a no-trade clause that he can waive. Perhaps it’s time for a change of scenery?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should he stay with the Knicks or should he go?

