Caitlyn Jenner Slams Ellen In Memoir For ‘Alienating’ Her From LGBTQ Community

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Nobody’s safe when it comes to Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir! The athlete is reportedly calling out Ellen DeGeneres in her tell-all for ‘alienating’ her from the LGBTQ community after a disastrous interview. Does Ellen need to worry about this book?

Can Ryan Murphy please start casting Feud season 2, because we have the perfect contenders: Caitlyn Jenner, 67, and Ellen DeGeneres, 59! The women apparently don’t like each other very much, according to an excerpt from Caitlyn’s memoir that Radar Online reportedly obtained. The alleged fight all stems from a pivotal Ellen Show appearance Caitlyn made in 2015 shortly after her public announcement that she’s a transgender woman.

Caitlyn revealed that though she’s trans, she’s still a conservative traditionalist, and used to be hesitant about same-sex marriage. She said she was on board now, and that “If that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you I can go with it.” That’s…not that convincing. The discussion definitely shocked Ellen, who was visibly taken aback, only replying, “It’s funny you’re still kind of a little not on board with it.”

Caitlyn was furious about the interview, and two years later, thinks that it irreparably harmed her reputation, the star allegedly writes in her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life. “This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” Caitlyn writes in her memoir, according to Radar. “Ellen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

There’s no way to say if that’s actually what happened. Ellen’s allowed to be miffed by what Caitlyn said on her show, and Caitlyn can feel hurt, too. But Cait’s also done a few things to alienate herself from the LGBTQ community that had nothing to do with Ellen. She supported Ted Cruz in the 2016 presidential campaign, a man who very publicly does not approve of queer people. She also voted for Donald Trump. She’s not making any friends this way, and probably not making up with Ellen anytime soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ellen and Caitlyn are really feuding? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.