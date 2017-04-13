Brad Pitt: New Dating Strategy Revealed After Rumors Angelina Jolie Will Remarry

He’s kept a low profile since his split from Angelina Jolie, but Brad Pitt has been testing out the waters when it comes to dating, according to a new report. Find out the latest on his love life here!

“Brad [Pitt] has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it a secret,” Page Six reports. “He’s focused on his kids and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina [Jolie] — to be out of the public eye.” The paper doesn’t have any details about who exactly the 51-year-old has been seeing, but it’s reportedly not one of his famous exes. However, plenty of them, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Christina Applegate, have been trying to contact him recently, Page Six claims.

This report about Brad’s love life comes after rumors that his ex has moved on…in a BIG way. Angelina has reportedly been seeing a British philanthropist and businessman since filing for divorce from Brad in September, and a family friend told InTouch Weekly that the two are “getting married.” It’s only been seven months, so if there’s any truth to this, she certainly hasn’t wasted any time moving on.

Of course, Brad and Angelina have their six kids to worry about, so there’s not much time for carrying on relationships, even in private. The details of the pair’s divorce and custody arrangement has been sealed, so we don’t know where they stand right now, but it definitely seems like they’ve become more amicable in the months since the initial split. In fact, when Angie took the kids to Cambodia in February, Brad was nearby and able to spend time with them.

“They were all very relieved and happy to be able to spend quality time together,”a n insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Especially out in the open, without drawing a ton of attention like they would in the States.”

