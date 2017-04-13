Brad Pitt: Kate Hudson & More Exes Lining Up To Date Him Again — Is He Interested?

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt’s quite the eligible bachelor right now, and ladies have taken notice! Now that he’s split with wife Angelina Jolie, Brad’s reportedly getting hit up by famous exes, reportedly including Kate Hudson and Thandie Newton! Is he calling them back?

Brad Pitt, 52, is facing such a terrible problem. The actor has just too many women who want to date him! Now that he’s single, Brad is reportedly fending off romantic advances from adoring women who just want a shot with the Allied star, and it’s getting to be a little tedious. The list of eligible women is growing by the day, and some of his most famous exes have allegedly added their names, according to Page Six.

This is getting juicy! Brad is allegedly getting calls day and night from the women he dated and lost, allegedly like Kate Hudson, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Thandie Newton and Gwyneth Paltrow, who got wind that he was single again and reportedly wanted a second shot. While there has to be allure knowing all those ladies reportedly like him, Brad’s apparently uninterested.

“Brad’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina [Jolie] — to be out of the public eye,” a source told Page Six. “Brad isn’t interested [in rekindling with any exes]. No partying, no fun. Just work and parenting.”

That makes sense. Brad is finally getting along with Angelina, and he’s seeing his kids more often. He doesn’t have time to date right now! One person he’s 100% not dating: Sienna Miller. She was outraged that a

on April 11, telling them “I’m not going to dignify that with a response.” This isn’t the first time she’s had to shoot down dating rumors, either. They were accused of flirting back in 2015, when they were filming Z, which they both denied.

