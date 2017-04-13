Boy, 8, Steals Dad’s Car & Drives Little Sister To McDonald’s After Learning How On YouTube

How crazy is THIS? Apparently an 8-year-old boy could not wait to get his Big Mac! And his craving was SO bad, the child drove his 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s in their father’s van! The craziest part? The kids actually made it to the restaurant safely! Who needs driver’s ed when you have YouTube?

After learning to drive by watching YouTube videos, an Ohio boy, 8, took action when he and his little sister, 4, decided they wanted a cheeseburger and fries. While their dad slept upstairs on the evening of Apr. 9, and their mom fell asleep downstairs on the couch with the kids, the two little ones quietly snuck out of the house at around 8 pm — and grabbed their dad’s car keys!

OMG the 8yr old boy drives his 4yr old sister to McDonalds for a cheeseburger is just hilarious!!😂😂😂😂& he followed all driving laws😩 — Michael Smith (@M_Smith870) April 13, 2017

Sounds better mannered than some of the adult drivers I encounter: 8 year-old drives to McDonald’s https://t.co/oxxTBx3R70 @Yahoo7 — TwoWheeledTank (@TwoWheeledTank) April 13, 2017

Witnesses saw the boy driving his father’s work van and called police, according to FOX 8 News. But authorities didn’t reach the kids before they drove a mile to the McDonald’s! Is any one else totally mind boggled right now? Even wilder, the journey took the young siblings through four intersections, over railroad tracks, and also required him to make a few right hand AND left hand turns, East Palestine police officer Jacob Koehler revealed. “He didn’t hit a single thing on the way there. It was unreal,” he told the Weirton Daily Times.

Sounds like the kid is a lot better on the road than most adults! In fact, witnesses told police he did obey all traffic laws and even drove the speed limit. Once the eight-year-old and his sister arrived at the McDonald’s, they got busted when a family friend happened to notice them. The pal proceeded to notify the children’s grandparents. The worst part? The youngsters didn’t get to eat their cheeseburgers before police arrived! How unfair is THAT?

Officer Koehler was one of the first responders, and when he asked the boy how he learned to drive, the child told him he watched YouTube videos! We’re just thankful nobody was injured. The case reportedly remains under investigation though.

“I think there is a good teaching point here. With the way technology is any more kids will learn how to do anything and everything,” Jacob said. “This kid learned how to drive on YouTube. He probably looked it up for five minutes and then said it was time to go.” Craziness!

