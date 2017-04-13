Billie Lourd Dresses As Princess Leia To Honor Mother Carrie Fisher At ‘Star Wars’ 40th

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Billie Lourd dressed as Princess Leia to honor her mom, Carrie Fisher, at the ‘Star Wars’ 40th anniversary party & we’re freaking out because they look like twins. We love Billie’s modern twist on her mother’s iconic dress & we think this is adorable. What do you guys think of her tribute?

Billie Lourd, 24, arrived at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida on April 13th and she did the cutest thing ever. She honored her mother, Carrie Fisher, by dressing up as Princess Leia, and our hearts are officially melting. This is the first public appearance Billie’s made since her mother’s death on Dec. 27th, 2016. Billie looked exactly like Princess Leia in this white dress which was custom-made for her by the one and only, Tom Ford. What do you guys think of her gorgeous look?

Billie opted to wear a short white mini dress with long, billowing sleeves and a high, mock-neck. The shift dress was such a cool modern take on the iconic Princess Leia gown which her mother is famous for wearing. According to People, Tom Ford and Billie came up with this perfect outfit together, “The two wanted to come up with a design that evoked a modern-day version the infamous draped dress Fisher wore in the original Star Wars film.” Well, it was perfect and this tribute is giving us all the feels.

WATCH: Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pays tribute to her mom at @StarWars Celebration. #SWCO pic.twitter.com/a9gzLZvEhN — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2017

We love that Billie made her first public red carpet appearance for this special event and the fact that she honored her mother in such an adorable way is heartwarming. Instead of rocking the famous Leia buns, though, Billie opted to let her long blonde hair down in curls and added a pop of color with a bold red lip. She posted a photo of herself with the caption, “feeling the ultimate strength of the force from all of the incredible fans at #starwarscelebration after our tribute to my #momby,” How sweet is that!? What do you guys think of this touching tribute — do you love Billie’s look?

