Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher — Watch Her Recite Leia’s Speech At ‘Star Wars’ Event

Billie Lourd just made her first public appearance since the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. To honor her late mother, she came out as a surprise guest at ‘Star Wars’ Celebration in Orlando, Florida on April 13 in a Princess Leia-esque outfit! Watch now!

The force is definitely strong with this one. Billie Lourd, 24, took the stage at Star Wars Celebration to honor her mother, the late Carrie Fisher. Billie wore a white custom Tom Ford dress — something that she and Tom actually partnered on to create.

“My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began,” Billie said onstage. “She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you. That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her.”

WATCH: Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pays tribute to her mom at @StarWars Celebration. #SWCO pic.twitter.com/a9gzLZvEhN — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2017

The actress also revealed the three things her mother taught her — the first was a direct line from Princess Leia’s “You’re my only hope” speech in Star Wars: A New Hope.

"My mom taught me three things," Billie Lourd said and then recited the entire "help me Obi-Wan Kenobi" monologue ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SFb5VSopYC — BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) April 13, 2017

“Secondly, she taught me that if life isn’t funny then it’s just true, and that is unacceptable,” Billie added. “And finally, she taught me by her own example, that the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction — they are both the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room. And that was her. That is Leia.”

It’s been a tough few months for Billie, who had to say goodbye to both her mother and grandmother within one day of each other. From Carrie and Debbie’s burial on Jan. 6 to their PDA-filled vacation, Billie’s boyfriend Taylor Lautner has been by her side through it all.

Carrie suffered a massive heart attack on Dec. 23 while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died on Dec. 27 with Billie and other family members at her bedside. As if the situation couldn’t be tragic enough, Debbie died on Dec. 28 from a suspected stroke. After days of grieving, Billie released a statement via Instagram on Jan. 2. She posted a sweet throwback photo with Carrie and Debbie. The caption read, “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

