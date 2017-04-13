Six Times Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Gave Us Hope They Would Stay Together

FameFlyNet

It’s really over! While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separated in 2015, there were so many times where it seemed like they were heading towards reconciliation. Here are six times that we thought they would stay together until they finally filed for divorce on Apr. 13.

So sad! We really thought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, both 44, would end up staying together in the long run, despite separating in 2015. He still lived on the same family property, the couple was frequently spotted taking their kids to school and church, and it seemed like their blissful co-parenting might lead to a reconciliation in their marriage. Sadly, the couple is now officially divorcing, so here are the times that they gave us hope that they might make it work after all.

In Sept. 2015, just a few months after their split announcement, the couple was seen visiting a family counselor. They even arrived and left together, so it looked like therapy was helping the couple recover from allegations that he cheated with the family’s former nanny Christine Ouzounian.

Jennifer opened up about her undying love for Ben in a revealing Vanity Fair interview in Feb. of 2016, saying she would marry him all over again. “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” she said. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? ” Awww!

On March 16, 2016, Ben went on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show and gushed about how things were going well with Jen. He told her, “We’re good friends and we’re doing our best and our kids are fabulous and we’re working our best for them.” Around the same time the Elektra actress revealed on The Today Show that “You know what? We’re doing really well. The kids are great, they’ll be getting up and going to school soon. And Ben is there, and he’ll be taking them. We will make it work.”

Ben went to rehab in Feb. 2017 to beat alcohol addiction, and made sure to praise Jen in his public statement about getting treatment. “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I’ve set out to do.”

Just as recently as Mar. 26 the couple was spotted out with their children, 11-year-old daughter Violet, eight-year-old daughter Seraphina and son Samuel, five, looking like the picture perfect family. They all appeared so happy! It’s surreal that only a few weeks later Ben and Jen would be officially pulling the plug on their marriage.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Ben and Jen are finally divorcing? Or was it just a matter of time?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.