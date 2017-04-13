Lesley Murphy: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Bravely Gets Double Mastectomy To Avoid Breast Cancer

Courtesy of Instagram, ABC

‘Bachelor’ alum Lesley Murphy got a double mastectomy and just a day later was on Instagram sharing her experience! She opened up about coming to the tough realization that her breasts are gone, but was super inspiring with her no-quit spirit!

Lesley Murphy made the brave decision to undergo a double mastectomy on Wednesday, Apr. 12. The Bachelor alum from Sean Lowe’s 2013 season got super real about her surgery only one day after the operation! The 29 year-old opened up about post-op life from her recovery room in University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Hospital in Little Rock.

Kelsey discovered that she had was BRCA2 positive, which put her at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer. Her mother survived her battle with breast cancer so Kelsey knew there was a possibility she could be diagnosed someday. She courageously decided to have a double mastectomy and detailed her first day post-op on Instagram. “Oouuuchh,” Kelsey wrote, “my mom took this photo when I first arrived to my hospital room after surgery.

Kelsey did not hide the fact she was in pain and still struggling to come to terms with the fact that her breasts were gone. “It was hard to breathe. My chest was super tight and still is. There are so many tubes hooked up to me and lots of beeping noises. My boobs are gone. Crazy, right? Gone. It’s hard to wrap my head around,” she wrote. Kelsey described the tough moment when she first saw her bare chest for the first time post-op. “Whoa. It looks like I was in a bear fight and lost. Badly,” she said with a brave sense of humor.

Despite, the long road to recovery ahead of her, Kelsey thanked the medical staff that helped her. “The staff and level of care is topnotch,” she said and even joked, “there is a chance I could go home tonight, but truth be told, I’m not so sure I want to! The grilled cheese and coconut chocolate cake make me happy.” She also thanked the “outpouring of support” that has come her way. “You guys know how to make a bruised and weak women feel on top of the world.” Kelsey’s made a similar decision as Angelina Jolie did in 2013 after she revealed she had tested positive for the BRCA2 gene and had a double mastectomy.

