Angelina Jolie’s Mystery Man: She’s Been ‘Crushing’ On Him Since Before Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie is one smitten kitten! The actress, who is reportedly ready to re-marry, has been ‘crushing’ on this mystery man since BEFORE she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt seven months ago. Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

Apparently the words “rebound romance” don’t exist in Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, dictionary. Instead of getting over Brad Pitt, 53, the old-fashion way (you know, getting buzzed on wine and flirting with multiple guys on Tinder), the Kung-Fu Panda actress has reportedly already found future-husband number four. “Angelina began crushing on her new man before she even broke up with Brad,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She met the new guy a while ago while she was still married.”

Damn, for someone as famous as Angie, she sure knows how to fly under the radar! That’s impressive! Here’s what we know about the move star’s new hunk. “He has a generous, philanthropic spirit,” the source continues. “He also has political ambitions which she loves. Angie feels her new guy, if it works out, could propel her out of Hollywood and into the next phase of her life — the serious political arena.” We also know the mother-of-six met him through mutual friends while vacationing in London, according to InTouch.

While the idea of Angie getting married again (for the fourth time) may seem fast, she’s a strong woman who always does things on her own timeline. It’s definitely full-steam ahead for the brunette beauty and this mystery guy, as she’s already planning on how to introduce him to her kids “in the next few weeks,” a source confirmed to InTouch. “She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.” Sometimes it’s harder for the older ones to welcome another person into their inner-circle, so we totally understand why Angie could be a little anxious.

