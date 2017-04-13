‘Andi Mack’ Cast Reveals Their Favorite Memories On Set — Plus, Cute New Photos

Image Courtesy of Disney Channel

The ‘Andi Mack’ cast is the coolest cast in town! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE new photos of Peyton Elizabeth Lee and the rest of the adorable cast. Plus, the cast reveals their favorite memories from the set while filming season 1!

Andi Mack is the new show everyone is talking about, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE new portraits of the cast. But that’s not all. The cast dishes on their best moments while filming the first season. Check out their answers below:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack): “One of my favorite on set memories was filming the Space Otters scenes. Asher and I were trying to throw and catch the frisbee accurately without hitting the camera or any of the crew.”

Sofia Wylie (Buffy): “Anytime we would get a break, we would turn on music and have crazy dance battles! Shopping at thrift stores was a cast favorite, too.”

Joshua Rush (Cyrus): “I loved how we were all obsessed with arm wrestling during our lunch breaks – even though I lost every time.”

Asher Angel (Jonah): “The morning of the first snow during filming in Utah, we were so excited. We were all jumping and dancing around and planning a sledding adventure.”

Lilan Bowden (Bex Mack): “Peyton would try to help me do ballet moves in between takes. She was a tough teacher!”

Emily Skinner (Amber): “When my head and face were covered in silly string and we had to break for lunch in the middle of the scene, so I ate lunch and did schoolwork with that stuff all over.”

The new episode of Andi Mack titled “”Shhh!” will air Friday, April 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the episode, Bex convinces Andi to stay up late to watch a scary movie. The next day, Andi falls asleep in class! She gets detention and misses the Space Otters game. Buffy also joins the track team!

Andi Mack, written by Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky, made quite a debut with 14.4 million views to date, including 9 million total viewers on linear TV and 5.4 million views across digital platforms. Here’s a fun fact: Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter, 17, performs the Andi Mack theme song, “Tomorrow Starts Today.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Andi Mack? Let us know!

