Aaron Rodgers Moving To LA After Olivia Munn Split? — He’s Making ‘Drastic Changes’

Is Aaron Rodgers headed to Hollywood?! The NFL pro is reportedly a changed man since his split with Olivia Munn! He’s allegedly getting ‘weekly facials,’ in between his LA hangouts with bachelor, Nick Jonas! Aaron, is that you? Get the scoop!

Aaron Rodgers, 33, aka, the shy guy, is reportedly ready to step into the spotlight, according to Us Weekly, April 12. After his split with Olivia Munn, 36, Aaron’s “been getting weekly facials in Beverly Hills and has also hired Ryan Gosling‘s personal stylist to dress him,” a source told the mag! Wow. This doesn’t sound like the Aaron we know!

The NFL pro is allegedly making a ton of changes in his life, including his fitness routine. “He used to work out in Calabasas with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas [24] in West Hollywood,” the insider said. Aaron reportedly owns homes in Wisconsin, where he plays for the Packers, and in San Diego. However, he’s reportedly been spending a ton of time in nearby LA. So, is a third home in the works?

Friends of the pro quarterback have reportedly seen “drastic changes” in the Aaron since football season ended in Jan. 2017. In fact, one of his Green Bay teammates reportedly said, “The only time we’ve seen Aaron this offseason is on TMZ leaving Catch.” Along with Nick, Aaron’s allegedly been paling around with actors, Ryan Rottman, 33, and Eddie Mills, 44. Is he ready to go full-on Hollywood?

This is a lot to take in, seeing as Aaron has always steered clear from the celeb spotlight. Even when he became a paparazzi target for dating Olivia, he refused to speak out about anything that involved his personal life. Not to mention, Olivia always knew that Aaron wasn’t into the “glitz and glamour” of the Hollywood scene, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So, if Aaron has emerged himself into the spotlight, we can’t even imagine how his ex feels.

The news of Olivia and Aaron’s split shocked the world on April 7. It was reported that the lovers of three years had split amicably. However, it had also been reported that Aaron was the one who supposedly ended things with the actress. The NFL player allegedly broke things off because his family felt as though she was “controlling.” The two had apparently been going through a tough time leading up to their split.

“Olivia is pretty heart broken and she’s blaming herself for the split,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s hoping they may be able to work things out.” We’re hoping Aaron and Olivia can get back on track very soon!

