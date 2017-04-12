Zeke Smith: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Star Who Came Out As Transgender

Image Courtesy of CBS

Zeke Smith is known for making some big moves on ‘Survivor,’ but the bravest thing he’s done wasn’t so public. The reality star just revealed that while in college, he transitioned. Here’s everything else you need to know about him.

He’s been on two seasons of ‘Survivor.’

At 28, Zeke joined Survivor: Millennials Vs. Gen X. While he was technically a Millennial, he admitted in his interview and multiple times throughout the season that he never felt like one. He’s definitely an old soul. He was eliminated on Day 33, but definitely made a huge impact on the game. So, it wasn’t much of a surprise when he returned for season 34, Game Changers.

He was outed as transgender during season 34.

Zeke, now 29, revealed in a new interview that during the April 12 episode taping, a contestant (we found out on the episode that it was Jeff Varner) on the show outed him. “I didn’t want to be the ‘first transgender Survivor star,’” Zeke Smith told PEOPLE. “I’m not ashamed of being trans, but I didn’t want that to be my story. I just wanted to go out on an adventure and play a great game.”

Zeke always dreamed of playing Survivor.

Game Changers was clearly incredible for Zeke, as he revealed on Instagram that he actually donated to Sandra‘s Reality Rally campaign and “the queen” sent him an autographed photo! “I’ve dreamed of starving on desert beaches and running around in my unwashed underwear for years! It’s long been my desire for Jeff Probst to reward my mastery of lying and manipulation with $1 million dollars,” he also told CBS.

He’s BFFs with Hannah from season 33.

Ever since being on the show together, Hannah Shapiro and Zeke are seriously BFFs. They have a running joke on their Instagram accounts that they’re romantically involved; he even posted a photo of her being proposed to. “December 17th, 9 pm, Pacific Standard Time. From here on in, I shoot with this girl on my hip. Happy Valentine’s Day, fiancé,” he wrote adding “#Heke.”

He thinks he 100 percent has what it takes to win.

“I’m tough as nails. Try and tear me down,” he said in his CBS interview when he first was cast on the show. Clearly, he proved that the first time, since he was brought back for another season.

