Charlie Murphy: 5 Things To Know About The Late Comedian & Eddie Murphy’s Brother

Charlie Murphy’s death from leukemia on April 12 at the age of 57 is heartbreaking, and a massive loss to comedy. Some only know the legendary comic as Eddie Murphy’s brother, and that needs to be corrected. Learn more about the late, great Charlie here.

1. He was a writer and co-star on Chappelle’s Show

Charlie Murphy frequently appeared on Chappelle’s Show in a segment called “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories”, which detailed the weird and wild encounters he had with celebrities while rolling with his brother’s crew in the 1980s. Those stories, most famously the ones involving Rick James and Prince, were some of the most iconic Chappelle sketches.

The Prince story was a standout. Charlie described a pickup basketball game he played against Prince’s crew, and the late pop legend totally beat them. Prince later confirmed to MTV that everything happened, that “the whupping is true.”

2. His wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died in 2009

Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, passed away after a lengthy battle with cervical cancer in 2009. The couple had been married since 1997, and they had two children. Charlie leaves behind daughter Ava Murphy and son Xavier Murphy, as well as his child from a previous relationship.

3. He wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies

Charlie was a screenwriter responsible for some of brother Eddie Murphy‘s films. He wrote Norbit, and Vampire in Brooklyn.

4. He was a voice actor

Charlie was also a gifted voice actor, and had a recurring role as Ed Wuncler III on The Boondocks. He also voiced Belly Bomb on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, as well as Jizzy B. in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas”.

5. He did stand-up comedy

Charlie was known for his hilarious stand-up tours as much as for his presence on TV. His I Will Not Apologize special was insanely good.

