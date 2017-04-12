Borussia Dortmund Vs. Monaco Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

A frightening explosion rocked Borussia Dortmund’s bus, causing the Champions League match with Monaco to be delayed. Now, in the shadow of the authorities’ investigation, these two soccer squads will face off on April 12. Don’t miss the game when it kicks off at 1:45 PM ET.

This game was initially set for April 11, but how could anyone play the game after a trio of explosions damaged Borussia Dortmunt’s bus while the team was still on it? With the team still slightly rattled and centerback Marc Bartra, 26, recovering from his injuries, can BVB focus enough to face Monaco? Or will this game be what the doctor ordered to shake off the fear of that explosion? Here’s hoping both sides can come together in a fond display of sport, even as they try to eliminate each other from the Champions League.

It’s a shame that this game was initially postponed. Beyond the obvious reason of that fearful explosion, many thought this match would be the sleeper hit of the UCL quarterfinals. So, why is this game – and not the ones that feature Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Lionel Messi, 29, and other stars – the one to watch? Monaco has been incredibly prolific when it comes to goals, according to Tom Payne of The Ringer, who also claims that Dortmund’s affect has been better than Monaco during the 2016-17 season.

Der BVB has been powered by the American superstar Christian Pulisic,who has been crowned the next big thing. Plus, Christian will be glanced by his teammate, Ousmane Dembélé, 19. Sports fans who want to see soccer’s future will want to tune into this match. Add in Monaco’s supernatural ability to launch a counterattack and a renewed focus on the wingers (instead of putting all the spotlight on the forwards like other clubs) this match has something for all those fans who want something different in their soccer.

Die Schwarzgelben are the favorites going into this match, as Dortmund hasn’t lost a single match at their home field of the Westfalenstadion during this Champions league season, according to Goal.com. Just one of Der BVB’s last 12 fixtures has resulted in a draw, so it’s quite possible that this game is going to give one team a win (and the much needed momentum going into the second leg.)

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Dortmund will be successful at home or will Monaco hand the Germans a big fat loss?

