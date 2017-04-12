Columbus Blue Jackets Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Here

REX/Shutterstock

The NHL playoffs have arrived with the Columbus Blue Jackets taking on defending NHL champs the Pittsburgh Penguins. We’ve got your way to catch all of the action via live stream when the puck drops at 7:30pm EST on Apr. 12.

It’s on! The Pittsburgh Penguins are starting their road in defense of their 2016 Stanley Cup victory, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the NHL playoffs. They get home ice advantage, as the first two games of the best of seven series will be held on the ice at PPG Paints Arena. In regular season play, the teams split their four meetings evenly, both winning two games at home. Scroll down for all of the live stream details of how you can watch their opening playoffs game.

The Pens and Blue Jackets finished their regular seasons with identical 82-50 records. They’ll be meeting for the second time ever in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh coming out on top in six games back in 2014. The Penguins suffered a devastating blow when their key defenseman Kris Letang, 29, suffered a season-ended neck injury in March that will keep him out of the post-season. The team has been riddled with injuries all season long, but this one couldn’t have come at a worse time, especially since Kris was key in their successful Stanley Cup run in 2016.

Oh captain, my captain. What an incredible season. Here's a look back at Crosby's league-leading 44 regular season goals. pic.twitter.com/brid82AXs1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2017

The fun angle to this match-up is the fact that Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, 49, and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, 58, are the very best of friends. Both men have Stanley Cup wins, with Mike’s first NHL head coaching championship coming in 2016, while John got his trophy with the Tampa Bay Lightening back in 2004. The guys talk often and John lent a friendly ear to Mike during his championship run last year, so unfortunately this opening round match-up will be pitting BFF’s against each other.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the Penguins or the Blue Jackets?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.