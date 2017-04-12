Bayern Munich Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

Two of European soccer’s biggest clubs will clash in the Champions League, as Real Madrid meets Bayern Munich on April 12. It doesn’t get any better than this, so tune in when the game starts at 2:45 PM ET to watch every kick, save and gooooooal!

This will be the 11th time in the European Cup/Champions League that Bayern Munich plays Real Madrid in the knockout round, and it could be one of the fiercest matches yet. This matchup, the most played fixture in UEFA club competition, is one that most soccer fans view with eager anticipation.

This first leg will send the Spanish side to the Allianz Arena in Germany, but fans don’t have to travel halfway around the world to see some of the best soccer on the planet. They just need to tune into this match.

While Los Blancos have Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Gareth Bale, 27, and Karim Benzema, 29, there are some who see Real as the underdogs in this matchup. FiveThirtyEight’s SPI has Bayern at a 70% chance to win this match, according to ESPN, and that confidence is shared with Bayern winger Arjen Robben, 33.

“It will be important to start the game confidently and with passion on the pitch, and try and impose our own style of play. It is about going out to win the game from the first moment,” he said to AS. “We have reasons to be confident, although at the same time we must be humble. We need to begin the game with passion, aggression and show that we want to win from the first moment.”

Bayern is riding a wave of motivation, having beaten Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Die Bayern smacked Die Schwarzgelben around, leaving the game with a 4-1 victory and practically the Bundesliga title in hand. Real, on the other hand, played Atletico Madrid to a standstill. Still, it’s dangerous to ever sleep on Real Madrid, so expect the Germans to be wide away when Ronaldo’s crew comes calling.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Real will score big or will Bayern blank Los Blancos in this game?