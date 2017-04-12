Atletico Madrid Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Leicester City may not win back-to-back Premier League championships, but they’re still gunning for the Champions League title. The Foxes attack Atletico Madrid on April 12 and the game starts at 2:45 PM ET. Don’t miss a single thrilling moment!
With every other English team being eliminated on the way to the Champions League quarterfinals, it’s come down to Leicester City to proudly represent Britain in the showcase of the best European soccer clubs. However, this Cinderella story of a club may find out that not all fairy tales have a happy ending. The Foxes will travel to Vincente Calderon stadium to meet Atletico Madrid for the first leg. Will they survive?
Maybe. Maybe not. Wes Morgan, 33, Leicester’s captain, will be out for this game, according to The Telegraph. “He won’t be ready for [this match,]” manager Craig Shakespeare, 53. “Once he got injured there was no timeframe but it gives others a chance. It gives opportunities to other people. People have come in and done well. It didn’t seem there were any other problems.”
Well, Leicester may run into some of those “problems” in this game. While most of England may tune in to see if their last remaining team can pull off another unbelievable run, Antoine Griezmann, 26, is advising that viewers change the channel.
“I think we have the most difficult game [In the Champions League,]” he said, per the Leicester Mercury. While he thinks Real Madrid versus Bayern Munich and Barcelona-Juventus will be entertaining, this clash “will not be nice to watch on the television.”
“It will be tough with both sides putting in a lot of work,” he added. “I just hope we get to that game in good shape.” Considering Atletico held Real to a 1-1 draw in La Liga, it’s safe to say they’re ready to take on the reigning Premier League champions.
Disregard what Antoine has to say – tune into this match and watch every moment of it via Fox Sports coverage of the Champions League (after entering in your cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE ATLETICO MADRID VS. LEICESTER CITY LIVE STREAM
Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLIfers? Do you think Leicester will last any longer in the Champions League? Or do you think that Atletico will send the Foxes back to England with a loss?
