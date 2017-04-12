Exactly What Vanessa Hudgens Eats — How She Lost 10 Pounds In A Month

Courtesy of Women's Health

Vanessa Hudgens is revealing how she recently lost 10 pounds — and avocado lovers, rejoice! She eats one every day! Read about her exact diet below.

Vanessa Hudgens is talking diet & fitness in the May 2017 issue of Women’s Health. The star of NBC’s Powerless says she is on a new diet that helped her lose 10 pounds!

“High fats and no carbs. When I ate carbs, I would get that dip in the afternoon, where I felt really sluggish. When I’m off them, my energy stays consistent throughout the day…Since I got back to eating like this the last month or so, I’ve lost 10 pounds. That’s a lot for my [5’1”] height.”

Here’s exactly what she eats in a day:

“Breakfast: Eggs, bacon, and half an avocado

Lunch: Salad with dark chicken meat and half an avocado

Snack: A handful of almonds

Dinner: Grilled salmon or steak with a fresh salad or sautéed veggies.”

She also has a go-to cafe in Los Angeles that “makes fantastic salads. I get grilled salmon with greens, pear, avocado, and pomegranate seeds.”

All hail the avocado! Basics, rejoice!

Vanessa says: “I eat a whole avocado every day. I need high fats. If I’m not getting enough, my body holds on to calories. We’ve been trained to think that fats are bad, but they’re so good — a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That’s the only way I can not eat carbs.”

Of course, it’s all about balance. She indulges in one “fun-food day” every week. “My sister and I are going for ramen [next],” Vanessa told the mag.

As far as fitness, she loves doing yoga and going to SoulCycle.

