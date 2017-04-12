Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi: Will ‘Bachelor’ Couple Marry On TV? The Truth

Image Courtesy of ABC

Nick Viall went from four seasons on one franchise right into another — but will he have one more reality show special in the form of nuptials? Don’t count on it!

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi fell in love in front of the cameras, but that doesn’t mean they will say their “I do’s” with the cameras rolling. “There’s always a possibility,” Nick, 36, told Mario Lopez on a recent interview with Extra, when asked about having a televised wedding. “The thing about the wedding shows is that there’s a lot of Bachelor engaged couples — they don’t always do weddings.”

While Nick and Vanessa did get engaged on the finale of The Bachelor, he’s been busy on Dancing with the Stars, and he admitted he’s not sure he’d do reality TV about his love life again.

“Vanessa and I are just focused on our relationship — when we decide it’s time for us to take that next step, we’re just going to plan a wedding, and if the show wants us, great, and if not … We’re not really focused on whether it’s going to be televised or not,” he added.

This week on Dancing with the Stars‘ Most Memorable Year week, Nick dedicated his dance to Vanessa, and even brought her on to the dance floor and they shared a romantic kiss. “That is something me and Peta [Murgatroyd] talked a lot about, even before Most Memorable week,” Nick told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the dance.

“I just wanted to have the opportunity to share a moment with Vanessa this season. It obviously made sense for it to be this week, and the way I look at it is that Vanessa and I are sharing this experience together,” he added. “I know I am doing most of the dancing, but she has been so supportive and I just want to share this with her. It was really special to have her be a part of it.”

