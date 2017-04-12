United Airlines: New Video Shows David Dao Arguing With Officers Before Being Dragged

A shocking new video revealed Dr. David Dao engaged in an argument with an official before he was horrifically dragged off of an United Airlines flight. In the passenger shot video, David told officers ‘I won’t go’ and he had to be home for work before he was brutally removed from the flight.

A new crazy video showed Dr. David Dao in an intense argument with officers before he was dragged off of an United Airlines flight on Apr. 9. The 69 year-old was fighting with officials who were trying to get him to give up his seat on for a flight from Chicago to Louisville. “I won’t go. I’m a physician, have to work tomorrow. 8 o’clock,” David said as he refused to move in the video.

David was on the phone for part of the video, but continued to tell the officials standing in the aisle that he was not going move. He seemed upset with the officer and told them, “I have to go home.” He was later dragged down the aisle of the plane, which left him bloodied and semi-conscious. Joya Cummings shot the video from the seat behind David. The video was reportedly posted by a friend, according to Buzzfeed. She shared her outrage and disappointment over how the situation was handled in a Facebook post. She defended David and wrote, “this passenger was no more ‘irate or belligerent’ than any weary passenger after a long day of travel would be. He just wanted to go home, had to work the next day and did not feel it was right to have to give up his seat, a seat he was already sitting in upon the plane.”

She explained that United Airlines called and offered her a full refund of her flights, but Joya said that only a small amount compared to what David and the other passengers went through. “Last night while putting our son to bed, a United Airlines representative called to offer apologies and a full refund of our tickets,” she wrote, “This is a small gesture for the horror that everyone experienced on that plane and what the world is experiencing now at this injustice.”

