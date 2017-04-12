Tyga & Scott Disick Using New Reality Show To Get Revenge On Kylie Jenner & Kourtney?

FameFlyNet

Could this be the demise of the Kardashian empire? Following reports that Tyga and Scott Disick are getting their own reality series, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned whether or not the guys will use the opportunity to slam Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Kardashians must be having a hellish week. As if Caitlyn Jenner‘s upcoming tell-all memoir wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, now Tyga, 27, and Scott Disick, 33, will use their reality series to get revenge of their ex-girlfriends. “Tyga is all about getting his own show right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s super bitter that Kylie [Jenner] wouldn’t put him in her spin-off series, so this is a way to retaliate.” Now would be a good time to pretend their breakup never happened.

Understandably, Kylie and big sister Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly pissed about the whole thing — for more reasons than one. Not only with their exes’ show take a jab at the Kardashian family, it will also feature a bunch of sexy, half-naked women. The footage with show them “carousing with women in Ibiza and St. Tropez,” according to OK! magazine. “They’ll basically be paid to party.” Just when we thought Scott had kicked his old hard-partying habits…

“Tyga knows it’ll drive Kylie insane to see him living it up all over the world with beautiful women,” the source continues. “Scott has been a terrible influence, encouraging Tyga to pursue this idea. He loves watching Kylie and Kourtney freak out, he thinks it’s funny. He gets a rush out of making Kourtney jealous. This whole show pitch is so vengeful.” Contrary to what social media may suggest, it definitely sounds like Scott and the mother-of-three have no intention of getting back together. It doesn’t matter how many seemingly romantic vacations they take together.

