Tyga Admits He’s Smiling Through ‘Bullsh*t’ — Dissing Kylie Jenner?

Ain’t nothing gonna break his stride! Despite treading through rough seas, Tyga admitted on social media that he’s actually smiling through all the ‘bullsh*t.’ But is the rapper taking jabs at ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, or slamming his recent arrest?

Whatever Tyga, 27, is eating for breakfast, we want some of that! The “Gucci Snakes” rapper, who is going through a bit of a rough time following the Kylie Jenner, 19, breakup and police detainment, still managed to shine some light on the heavy situation via Instagram on April 12. “Smile through the bullsh*t,” he captioned a picture of himself wearing a blue car racing jumpsuit and holding a thick stack of dollar bills. It seems like he might be channeling his stress into a brand new music video!

Smile thru the bullshit🙏🏾 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

In case you aren’t caught up on the “bullsh*t” Tyga could be referencing in his post, here’s a brief synopsis. The hip-hop star and Kylie broke up (again) sometime in April. He’s been completely MIA from her Snapchat stories, and the reality star recently enjoyed a girls night out where every single guy at the bar was hitting on her. “So many dudes were telling her how gorgeous and sexy she is,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Unfortunately, the compliments didn’t help take her mind off her ex-boyfriend. The makeup maven still misses Tyga like crazy!

As if their split wasn’t emotionally exhausting enough, Tyga was arrested on the night of April 11 for driving his new Mercedes G-Series without license plates on. The tattooed star was arrested and detained on the spot by Los Angeles police and was reportedly taken to a station in Hollywood. Tyga tried explaining that he “just bought” the car, but it didn’t change the cops’ minds. That being said, he doesn’t seem too shaken by the whole ordeal thanks to his latest Instagram post. Keep smiling, Tyga!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Tyga is slamming Kylie on Instagram? Tell us below!

