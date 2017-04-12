SplashNews

Things aren’t going great for Tyga in the aftermath of his most recent split from Kylie Jenner! Paparazzi even caught him being handcuffed and led away by police after he was pulled over in Los Angeles on April 11. YIKES!

Tyga, 27, was arrested on April 11 for allegedly driving his new Mercedes G-Series without license plates. The rapper was photographed chatting with a group of police officers from his vehicle before exiting the car and getting handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle. He was then reportedly taken to the LAPD station in Hollywood.

Just earlier in the day, the 27-year-old flaunted his brand new car on Instagram, and when photographers asked him why he was being arrested, he explained that he “just bought” the car. However, California law requires drivers to have license plates on their vehicles — dealerships must provide customers with temporary plates if the permanent ones aren’t available yet.

Tyga’s arrested comes following his breakup from Kylie Jenner, 19, last month. Although the two haven’t confirmed a split, we haven’t seen them featured on one another’s social media pages recently, which is a major rarity. Meanwhile, Kylie has been spending more and more time with girlfriends lately, and Tyga was photographed surrounded by bikini-clad women while filming a video earlier this week. Are they both moving on!?

Of course, these two have broken up and gotten back together a number of times throughout the course of their relationship, so it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if this was just a temporary thing. After all, the 19-year-old has still been liking her ex’s photos on Instagram, and was even singing along to one of his new songs on Snapchat recently. Looks like we’ll have to wait for Kylie’s new reality show, Life of Kylie, to see what really went down!

