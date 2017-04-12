Tyga Furious With Kylie Jenner: He Called Her For Help After Arrest, But She Ignored Him

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner is taking her break from Tyga very seriously this time around. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the rapper is steaming mad that she didn’t rush to his side when he was detained by police Apr. 12.

Kylie Jenner is no longer ride or die when it comes to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga. The couple is currently on a break and she refused to come to his aid when he was detained by LAPD officers in the early morning hours of Apr. 12. “Tyga’s mad, hella mad at the fact Kylie didn’t respond to his text or phone calls when he was getting jammed up the police. His boys had to come get him and he feels majorly salty that Kylie wasn’t the one who was there to come get him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The cops stopped Tyga in his brand new Mercedes G-Wagon around 1:30am after he ran a stop sign in Hollywood. His rig had paper plates on it and the officers decided to do a field sobriety test on the “Rack City” rapper, but there were so many paparazzi around that it created chaos. He was handcuffed and taken to the LAPD’s Hollywood station, where he passed the test and was given a traffic citation and released.

While it didn’t end up being a great big legal drama, Tyga is still pissed that Kylie didn’t turn up for him when he really needed her. “He doesn’t care if they are on a break, he needs her to ride for him regardless, especially if the police are involved!” our insider adds. We kind of understand why the reality star would avoid dealing with his situation, as Ky’s got a clean image and picking up her ex at the cop shop doesn’t exactly mesh with her brand.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie should have picked up Tyga from the police station? Or is he not her problem anymore since they’re on a break?