Kylie Jenner Dating Travis Scott After Tyga Split? — She Was ‘Flirting’ & ‘Sitting On His Lap’

What an upgrade! Kylie Jenner isn’t wasting her time sitting around mourning her breakup with Tyga. Instead, she’s partying and getting cozy with Travis Scott and we’ve got the hot details.

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s “break” is turning into a full on breakup because she’s already snuggling up to a new man! Media Take Out reports that the reality star and rapper Travis Scott, 24, were getting super cozy at an industry party for the website PrettyLittleThings.com on Apr. 11. “Kylie was sitting on his lap and flirting. I didn’t see them kiss, but it was so clear that they were together. They even left together,” their eyewitness revealed. The site notes that the couple was in a “no camera phones” section of the event so they weren’t able to get any pics of the pair, but photo agencies did have shots of the two leaving the bash just minutes apart.

Kylie looked extra beautiful at the party, so we can see why Travis was so taken with her. She wore a super short white shift dress and sexy thigh-high purple boots. No wonder she caught all of his attention! It doesn’t sound like the reality star was trying to make her ex Tyga jealous, as she kept her PDA with Travis to an area where they wouldn’t be photographed together.

While the 19-year-old was getting cuddly with Rihanna‘s former flame, Tyga, 27, was getting into trouble with the law. He was stopped by cops in Hollywood for running a stop sign and officers wanted to perform a field sobriety test on him but were unable to due to a frenzy of paparazzi. He ended up being handcuffed and taken to a nearby police station where authorities tested him and let him go with just a traffic citation.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis make a cute couple? Do you think she’s finally ready to move on from Tyga for good?

