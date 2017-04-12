Zendaya & Tom Holland Dating: Are The ‘Spider-Man’ Cuties Already A Couple?

REX/Shutterstock

Love is in the air between ‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland, according to a new report. The young stars are reportedly dating in secret — do you think they make a cute couple!?

Tom Holland, 20, and Zendaya, 20, found love on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to Life & Style. “Tom has practically moved into Zendaya’s new LA mansion and has barely left her side,” an insider tells the mag. “But they are drying to keep the relationship under wraps.” The talented actors reportedly got serious after filming wrapped last fall, and he’s already met her parents, the insider claims.

Tom was officially cast as Spider-Man in June 2015, following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously took on the iconic role. After appearing in Captain America: Civil War, this will be the 20-year-old’s second time playing the beloved superhero on the big screen. His character will attempt to balance his lives as Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, and we can’t wait to see him in action again!

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s character in the film is incredibly mysterious, with most details being kept under wraps thus far. She’s expected to be playing a character named Michelle, but The Wrap also reported in 2016 that she’d be portraying Mary Jane Parker, Kirsten Dunst’s character from the original film.

In the first trailer for the flick, we only got a brief glimpse at Zendaya’s character, but she’s not the girl Peter Parker is pining over. So, is she not playing Tom’s love interest on screen?! We have so much to still find out — and still three more months to wait!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zendaya and Tom would make a cute couple? Do you think they’re really dating?

