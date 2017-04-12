Tiny’s Fans & Friends Fiercely Defend Her Against T.I.’s ‘Distraction’ Diss — See Loyal Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Nothing stings quite like hearing your 7-year marriage described as a ‘distraction.’ That’s why Tiny’s friends and fans are freaking out on April 12 after T.I. savagely dissed their relationship. See the messages here!

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 41, isn’t the only one who’s pissed off by 36-year-old rapper T.I. calling her a “distraction!” The reality star’s friend Sabrina Peterson took to Instagram to defend her girl, writing “Dear Self, don’t give a man your good years, become a felon for him, let go of friends, give up your career to support his, don’t be too loyal because one day he might get to where y’all worked too hard to be and consider you a “DISTRACTION.” Love always, Me.” Dayum!

Note to self! Get your money! & love God his hands are unchanging but these men ain't ish. #girlgang #dontquityourdaydream A post shared by Glam University (@theglamuniversity) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Sabrina continued the thrashing in her caption, saying: “Get your money! & love God his hands are unchanging but these men ain’t ish. #girlgang #dontquityourdaydream.” We’re so glad that Tiny has such supportive friends in the face of all this drama. And that’s not all! Fans rushed to her defense on Twitter as well.

Here are some of their best tweets:

TI & Tiny both cheated on each other multiple times. But for him to call her a distraction after she held it down felony & all… is foul. — PARIS. (@ParisNOFrance) April 12, 2017

Tiny caught a felony for ti then he calls their marriage a distraction — Mike. (@babyitsmb) April 12, 2017

When TI said his marriage with Tiny was a distraction 😡 pic.twitter.com/VenO2AlNyw — DeMarko Gage :) (@DeMarko_Gage) April 12, 2017

T.I. said marriage to Tiny was a distraction. I can see how it would be distracting when he wanted to concetrate on cheating. — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) April 12, 2017

Tiny deadass took a drug charge for TI & he called her a distraction. Damn. — Noob Saibot (@MommaAfro_) April 12, 2017

I find it funny that TI is distracted by issues in his marriage considering his infidelity is among the issues he created. — BlueIvy'sBabyHair (@ImaniOrWhatever) April 12, 2017

Tiny financed TI's career and raised his illegitimate, outside of their marriage ass babies and he called her a distraction…. — Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) April 12, 2017

T.I. kicked off the drama on April 11 when he said “Marriage is going to distract me and deter me from taking my family onward and upward. I don’t always have time to do the thoughtful things a husband does. It could be seen as selfish, but I have a hard time seeing something as selfish if it helps so many other people.” Uh okay? He followed up by saying “I can be a better best friend than a husband, it’s just the truth.” We’re sure Tiny disagrees.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of fans and friends defending Tiny? Are they right? Let us know!

