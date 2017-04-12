Tiny’s Fans & Friends Fiercely Defend Her Against T.I.’s ‘Distraction’ Diss — See Loyal Tweets

Nothing stings quite like hearing your 7-year marriage described as a ‘distraction.’ That’s why Tiny’s friends and fans are freaking out on April 12 after T.I. savagely dissed their relationship. See the messages here!
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 41, isn’t the only one who’s pissed off by 36-year-old rapper T.I. calling her a “distraction!” The reality star’s friend Sabrina Peterson took to Instagram to defend her girl, writing “Dear Self, don’t give a man your good years, become a felon for him, let go of friends, give up your career to support his, don’t be too loyal because one day he might get to where y’all worked too hard to be and consider you a “DISTRACTION.” Love always, Me.” Dayum!
Sabrina continued the thrashing in her caption, saying: “Get your money! & love God his hands are unchanging but these men ain’t ish. #girlgang #dontquityourdaydream.” We’re so glad that Tiny has such supportive friends in the face of all this drama. And that’s not all! Fans rushed to her defense on Twitter as well.
Here are some of their best tweets:
T.I. kicked off the drama on April 11 when he said “Marriage is going to distract me and deter me from taking my family onward and upward. I don’t always have time to do the thoughtful things a husband does. It could be seen as selfish, but I have a hard time seeing something as selfish if it helps so many other people.” Uh okay? He followed up by saying “I can be a better best friend than a husband, it’s just the truth.” We’re sure Tiny disagrees.
