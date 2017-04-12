Tiny Leaning On Floyd Mayweather After T.I.’s Hurtful Diss: She Called Him Crying

REX/Shutterstock

Tiny’s getting by with a little help from her friends after T.I. dissed their marriage, including former rumored fling Floyd Mayweather! She’s crying to Floyd on the phone while she struggles with TIP’s betrayal, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. So, what did he say when he answered her call?

It looks like Tiny‘s doing one of the most common things we all do after a nasty breakup: talking to her ex! After husband T.I., 36, talked their crumbling marriage in an April 11 radio interview, Tiny’s gone into a tailspin over his hurtful comments, and went straight to rumored fling Floyd Mayweather for support. He had a thing or two to say about how T.I.’s been treating her!

“Tiny‘s friends are all rallying around her trying to lift her up. She’s back talking to Floyd. Tiny called him crying and he told her he’s got her back all the way,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He told her she needs to cut TIP loose once and for all, that she deserves better.”

Wow! We’re sure T.I. isn’t going to like hearing that Tiny is talking to Floyd again, considering his volatile history with the rapper, but he made it clear in his interview that he’s not very interested in being married to her anymore. He can’t really have a say in her choices after that confession!

Tiny may be listening to Floyd, because, as a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, she’s getting ready to jump from the sinking ship that is her marriage! T.I.’s letting her down again, the source said, after he said in the recent interview that he’s a better friend than a husband, and that marriage is just a distraction. That’s pretty terrible! So, it may be time for her to gracefully exit. Maybe Floyd has some more advice for her when she finally decides?

