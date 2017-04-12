Kyle has finally had it with Terence in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 16 episode of ‘The Arrangement.’ After Kyle is forced to sleep with the LAPD detective to save Terence, he lashes out at his mentor and goes OFF.

Things are not good between Kyle (Josh Henderson) and Terence (Michael Vartan). Has Kyle finally seen Terence’s true colors? It seems like it. Kyle has been trying to avoid Terence since his unfortunate rendezvous with the LAPD detective, but Terence is not having it.

:Avoiding me is not going to help you Kyle,” Terence says. “We have to fix this together.” Kyle’s not letting Terence get off so easily. He snaps back at Terrence, “With bullsh*t conversations and apologies and you trying to convince me that everything you did was OK?”

Terence refuses to stop mumbling all that IHM garbage at Kyle. “It was not OK,” Terence continues. “It was horrible, and I hate that I had to do it. I understand that you’re angry, but I’m asking you to do what I’m trying to do, which is look at the bigger picture. You can do this. You’ve done the work, Kyle. Locate your better self.”

That’s when Kyle snaps. He pushes Terence against a wall and grabs him by the throat. “How hard did you fight for me?” Kyle asks. “How hard did you try and make a different deal with her?”

Kyle accuses Terence of jumping at the chance to “pimp” him out. He thinks Terence did it to show him who’s really in control. Terence attempts to pull Kyle back from the brink before he does something he may (or may not) regret. “This violence is a regression,” Terence says, giving us another tidbit about Kyle’s mysterious past.

“Maybe,” Kyle replies. “But at least now I see you.” BOOM! The new episode of The Arrangement airs April 16 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

