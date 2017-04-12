Tarek El Moussa ‘Obsessing’ Over Christina: ‘Hates’ How Her Life Is Better Than His

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina El Moussa’s been living her best life since splitting with husband Tarek, but he can’t quite say the same for himself. Tarek’s allegedly jealous of his ex-wife’s happiness, to the point that he’s reportedly ‘obsessing’ over her success. How will he move on from this rough patch?

It’s no secret that Christina El Moussa, 33, has totally begun to shine since splitting with husband Tarek El Moussa, 36, in 2016. The formerly married couple and hosts of Flip or Flop had an extremely complicated and volatile breakup, made even more difficult by their lives in the spotlight. But while Christina’s thrived as a single lady despite that hardship, Tarek’s just struggled. And it’s allegedly eating at him, according to InTouch Weekly.

“While Tarek seems stuck in neutral after the split, Christina’s off to a new life and hasn’t looked back. It’s destroying him. He hates that Christina has been getting more publicity than him,” a source told InTouch. “He still wants to outshine Christina in every way possible. It’s like a competition between the two, and he is always trying to one-up her.”

That’s kind of sad that he reportedly feels that way! In addition to allegedly being jealous of Christina, he went to see her rumored boyfriend Nate Thompson play hockey in Anaheim, California after it was revealed that she was reportedly dating him. Not cool! Tarek doesn’t need to one-up his ex-wife; he needs to live his own life and focus on his own happiness! After all, he’s 35 years old and has his own projects and ambitions. With Flip or Flop reportedly ending after seven seasons, he should probably get out there and figure out his next move.

