‘Switched At Birth’: Vanessa Marano & Katie Leclerc Reveal Their Thoughts On A Revival

The ‘Switched At Birth’ series finale was full of heartwarming moments and lots of tears. The show may be over, but could it come back in the form of a revival? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Vanessa Marano and Katie Leclerc about the possibility!

Switched At Birth just ended, but fans are already talking about a revival. We’re living in a world where revival and reboots are common, so we couldn’t help but ask Vanessa Marano, 24, and Katie Leclerc, 30, about their thoughts on it.

“Sure. Absolutely, Any chance to be with this cast again. Absolutely!” Katie told HollywoodLife.com. It’s settled then! Let’s make it happen, people!

Vanessa is all about revivals, too. “Hell yeah!” she said when we asked if she would want to be a part of Switched At Birth revival. “It’’s so funny. Two shows that I’ve already been on [Gilmore Girls and The Comeback] have done revivals. I’m all about reviving and coming back.”

The Switched At Birth series finale ended on an incredible note. Bay decided to stay back home and focus on her career as a tattoo artist, and Daphne was still well on her way to becoming a doctor. The show didn’t end with everyone’s storylines all wrapped up. Bay and Daphne were on the paths they want to be on, and that’s all that matters.

It would be such a treat to find out where everyone ended up years later. Vanessa told HollywoodLife.com that she believes that Bay would still be an artist in 5 years and “exploring different mediums of art.” One thing she doesn’t think will have happened in 5 years? Marriage. “I don’t think she’s married in 5 years,” she said.

