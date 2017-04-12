‘Survivor’: Jeff Varner Pens Emotional Apology To Zeke For Outing Him As Transgender

Courtesy of CBS

An unprecedented betrayal occurred on ‘Survivor’ on April 12. Jeff Varner shockingly revealed that Zeke Smith is transgender, outing him in front of the entire world! Now, the veteran contestant is wrought with guilt, and shared a heartfelt apology to his competitor.

Wow. We’re still reeling from what went down on Survivor on April 12. When contestant Jeff Varner, 50, realized that he was going to be sent home, he decided he wasn’t going to go quietly, and shockingly outed Zeke Smith, 29, as transgender… to the whole country!

“There is deception on levels here that these guys don’t understand,” he said at the tribal council. “Why haven’t you told anyone you’re transgender?” he said, confronting Zeke. The star just stood shocked, finally saying “The two seasons I’ve played Survivor, I’ve told nobody.” OMG!

It didn’t take long for Jeff to realize how dire his mistake was. He apologized immediately, but took the opportunity when the show aired to really expand on his grief. “Yep. I did that. And I offer my deepest, most heart-felt apologies to Zeke Smith, his friends and life allies, his family and to all those who my mistake hurt and offended,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter, owning up to the pain he caused.

As an LGBT ally himself, Jeff called his reveal “the worst decision of my life,” and further insisted that he considers outing someone to be “assault” that “robs a strong, courageous person of their power and protection.”

Here is his full, sincere response:

Though Zeke planned to keep his status a secret so that he could just be “Zeke, the Survivor player,” he’s trying to be positive. “Maybe there’s somebody who’s a Survivor fan and me being out on the show helps him or helps her or helps someone else, so maybe this will lead to a greater good,” we sure hope so!

